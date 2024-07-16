Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Indian authorities displeased with Zelenskyy’s comments on Modi-Putin meeting

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs called in Ukraine’s ambassador to address concerns over President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s public criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Russia, which coincided with a deadly Russian strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.
byVira Kravchuk
16/07/2024
2 minute read
Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin.
Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin. Source: Narendra Modi on X
Indian authorities displeased with Zelenskyy’s comments on Modi-Putin meeting

India raised concerns with Ukraine regarding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s critical remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia, according to The Economic Times. 

On X, Zelenskyy expressed disappointment and called it a “devastating blow to peace efforts” to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug “the world’s most bloody criminal.”

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Ukrainian ambassador on 15 July to address the issue, signaling New Delhi’s displeasure with Zelenskyy’s comments. India has also postponed a scheduled meeting of the joint working group on culture with Ukraine, according to The Economic Times. 

Modi’s two-day visit to Russia at the beginning of July was part of the 22nd India Annual Summit. The summit hadn’t taken place in person for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last summit was held in December 2021, when Putin visited Delhi.

The visit coincided with a massive Russian missile strike on Ukraine, which damaged the children’s hospital and residential buildings in Kyiv and other cities and killed over 30 people. It also happened during the NATO summit in Washington, which focused on supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Modi emphasized that India “greatly cherishes” the friendship with Russia and looks forward to further deepening the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two countries.

He also addressed the topic of war, saying, “Let’s take war, any conflict or terrorist acts: any person who believes in humanity feels pain when people die, and especially when innocent children die.”

The Economic Times notes that India-Ukraine relations have been lukewarm for some time. Factors contributing to this include Ukraine’s military ties with Pakistan, its criticism of India’s 1998 nuclear tests, and its opposition to India’s position on Kashmir at the United Nations.

Russia is also known for recruiting Indians to fight in the war against Ukraine with initial promises of jobs in Russia. 

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!