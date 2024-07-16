Indian authorities displeased with Zelenskyy’s comments on Modi-Putin meeting

India raised concerns with Ukraine regarding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s critical remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia, according to The Economic Times.

On X, Zelenskyy expressed disappointment and called it a “devastating blow to peace efforts” to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug “the world’s most bloody criminal.”

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Ukrainian ambassador on 15 July to address the issue, signaling New Delhi’s displeasure with Zelenskyy’s comments. India has also postponed a scheduled meeting of the joint working group on culture with Ukraine, according to The Economic Times.

Modi’s two-day visit to Russia at the beginning of July was part of the 22nd India Annual Summit. The summit hadn’t taken place in person for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last summit was held in December 2021, when Putin visited Delhi.

The visit coincided with a massive Russian missile strike on Ukraine, which damaged the children’s hospital and residential buildings in Kyiv and other cities and killed over 30 people. It also happened during the NATO summit in Washington, which focused on supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Modi emphasized that India “greatly cherishes” the friendship with Russia and looks forward to further deepening the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two countries.

He also addressed the topic of war, saying, “Let’s take war, any conflict or terrorist acts: any person who believes in humanity feels pain when people die, and especially when innocent children die.”

The Economic Times notes that India-Ukraine relations have been lukewarm for some time. Factors contributing to this include Ukraine’s military ties with Pakistan, its criticism of India’s 1998 nuclear tests, and its opposition to India’s position on Kashmir at the United Nations.

Russia is also known for recruiting Indians to fight in the war against Ukraine with initial promises of jobs in Russia.

