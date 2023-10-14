Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Commander: Russians start offensive op in Lyman-Kupiansk sector as Ukraine prepared to hold defense

Ukrainian Army’s Ground Forces Commander Gen-Col Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russian forces initiated aggressive actions in the Lyman and Kupiansk sectors. Ukrainian defense forces, prepared for this, are engaged in heavy combat.
byYuri Zoria
14/10/2023
Ukrainian Army’s Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi in a military HQ in eastern Ukraine. Photo: Telegram/UA Land Forces
Russian forces have commenced an offensive operation in the Lyman-Kupiansk sector, said Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the Ukrainian defense forces were well-prepared for this escalation and have been engaged in intense battles.

The situation in recent days has significantly worsened, with the enemy reinitiating aggressive actions after a two-month hiatus. Their primary objective appears to be the encirclement of Kupiansk and reaching the Oskil River.

“The enemy, after suffering losses, has recovered in two months and launched an active offensive [operation] in the area of Makiivka [Luhansk Oblast], and later in the Kupiansk sector. Heavy fighting continues,” Syrskyi wrote.

Situation in the area of Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast) and Lyman (Donetsk Oblast) as of 14 October 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

The Russian forces have been launching daily attacks with assault groups, supported by armored vehicles, and have subjected Ukrainian positions to heavy mortar and artillery fire, General Syrskyi disclosed. However, despite these challenges, Ukrainian soldiers have shown their readiness and resilience in repelling the aggressors, he says.

The Ukrainian commander met with unit leaders and received reports on the current situation. Decisions were made regarding future actions and addressing critical issues on the ground. General Syrskyi also met with frontline soldiers, expressing gratitude and presenting awards for their unwavering defense efforts.

