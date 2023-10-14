Commander: Russians start offensive op in Lyman-Kupiansk sector as Ukraine prepared to hold defense

Russian forces have commenced an offensive operation in the Lyman-Kupiansk sector, said Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the Ukrainian defense forces were well-prepared for this escalation and have been engaged in intense battles.

The situation in recent days has significantly worsened, with the enemy reinitiating aggressive actions after a two-month hiatus. Their primary objective appears to be the encirclement of Kupiansk and reaching the Oskil River.

“The enemy, after suffering losses, has recovered in two months and launched an active offensive [operation] in the area of Makiivka [Luhansk Oblast], and later in the Kupiansk sector. Heavy fighting continues,” Syrskyi wrote.

The Russian forces have been launching daily attacks with assault groups, supported by armored vehicles, and have subjected Ukrainian positions to heavy mortar and artillery fire, General Syrskyi disclosed. However, despite these challenges, Ukrainian soldiers have shown their readiness and resilience in repelling the aggressors, he says.