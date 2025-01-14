ISW: Russian forces cut off two major highways near Pokrovsk

Russian forces have cut off major highways near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad as part of their envelopment strategy, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports in its 13 January assessment.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds.

According to ISW, Russian forces have severed the T-0504 Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway east of Pokrovsk and the T-0406 Pokrovsk-Mezhova highway to its southwest. Geolocated footage from 12 January confirms Russian advances east of Myrne with positions established along the T-0504 highway.

Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets reported on 13 January that elements of the Russian 55th and 74th motorized rifle brigades from the 41st Combined Arms Army have cut the T-0406 highway between Kotlyne and Udachne. ISW assesses that Russian forces have likely captured the remainder of Solone during this advance.

Mashovets details that Russian forces are employing a two-echelon formation, with the 74th Brigade conducting initial attacks and the 55th Brigade consolidating gained positions. Elements of the Russian 239th Tank Regiment, 228th Motorized Rifle Regiment, and 67th Rifle Regiment are operating southwest of Pokrovsk.

The Russian military command has redeployed the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade from Kurakhove to conduct offensive operations near Vozdvyzhenka, east of Pokrovsk. ISW notes this redeployment suggests Russia is prioritizing the eastern envelopment of Pokrovsk over advances west of Kurakhove.

