Russo-Ukrainian war, day 580. Russian Black Sea Fleet commander reportedly killed in Ukrainian strike

Will NATO survive the war? Once the bedrock of European defense, NATO now confronts doubts about its future purpose and relevance after years of under-investment left it unready against Russian aggression.

Factcheck: Did the Canadian parliament really invite a Nazi? An independent Canadian commission cleared Ukrainian WWII veterans who immigrated to Canada of wartime atrocities, contrasting current questionable charges.

Military

General Staff: Russia launches air strikes to stop Ukrainian advance near Verbove. Despite Russian air strikes and artillery fire, Ukrainian troops continue to advance on the southern front.

SOF: Russia Black Sea Fleet commander killed in Ukrainian strike on Navy HQ in Crimea. A recent Ukrainian attack on Russia’s naval HQ in Crimea killed the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet’s commander and 33 other Russian officers, as per Ukraine’s SOF.

British intel: Failed Russian counterattacks underscore minimal offensive capability. British intel exposes Russian forces’ failed counterattacks and morale issues against advancing Ukrainians in Orikhiv, Bakhmut sectors as Russians display only minimal capability on the offensive.

Intel source: Ukraine UAV force-landed in Russia’s Khalino explodes during inspection, killing and injuring air force officers. As Russian aviation officers inspected a force-landed Ukrainian explosive drone at Khalino airfield near Russia’s Kursk on 24 September, its charge detonated, causing numerous casualties among the leadership regiment’s leadership, according to a Ukrainian intelligence source.

Alleged attack on occupied Sorokyne, Luhansk Oblast, causes explosions, secondary detonations (video). An alleged Ukrainian strike destroys a Russian military logistics hub 125 km behind the lines in Sorokyne, Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces thwart Russian attempt to establish foothold in Kharkiv Oblast. In the Kharkiv Oblast’s Kupiansk district, Ukrainian forces pushed a group of Russian invaders trying to establish a foothold out of Ukraine’s territory back to Russia, Ukraine’s Border Service says.

Frontline report: Ukrainians advance in Zaporizhzhia’s Prokopivka; wound Russian generals in precise Crimea strike on naval HQ. Ukraine secures critical grounds in Zaporizhzhia’s Prokopivka near Robotyne. The recent missile attack on Russia’s Crimea-based naval HQ injured two top generals, hinting at a well-orchestrated strategy to dismantle the adversarial command structure.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine develops a kamikaze underwater drone to hit Russian bridges and warships (VIDEO). Ukraine has tested a new underwater drone with a 1,000-kilometer range.

US cracks down on Chinese and Russian suppliers of drone components to Russia. US imposed trade restrictions on companies that supplied drone components to Russia.

NYT: First Abrams tanks already in Ukraine, US officials say. The US has already delivered the first of its Abrams tanks to Ukraine late last week, NYT sources say.

US-made Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine, Zelenskyy confirms. The US have already delivered the first batch of American main battle tanks to Ukraine.

International

US, Ukraine sign $522 mn memorandum to bolster Ukraine’s energy system resilience. Subject to the availability of funds, the US intends to supply Ukraine with additional $100 mn in aid, provided that Ukraine fulfills the relevant requirements.

Zelenskyy says US, Ukraine to jointly produce weapons and defense systems. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described his latest visit to the US as “very productive,” adding that the two countries agreed to jointly produce weapons and defense systems, including air defense for Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Mother of fallen “Ghost of Kyiv” pilot opens rehab center for veterans. A mother’s devotion and a community’s compassion unite to transform an abandoned hospital into a “Warmth of Winged Soul” rehab center for veterans and their families to heal physically and mentally.

Three dead after Russian bombs hit housing office in Ukraine. The Russian army continues to multiply war crimes in Ukraine by bombing a housing office in Beryslav.

Russia launches massive air attack on Odesa, injures woman, as Ukraine downs most of missiles, drones. Last night Russia attacked Odesa city and oblast with 19 Shahed “kamikaze” drones, 12 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, and two Oniks anti-ship missiles, injuring one local woman. The Ukrainian military says it has downed all the drones and 11 Kalibrs.

UN reveals shocking evidence of Russian torture and killing of Ukrainians. Russian invasion of Ukraine is marked by widespread and systematic torture of Ukrainians, a UN-mandated commission reported.

Official: Russian attacks kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 24 September. Russian fire attacks killed two Donetsk Oblast civilians on 24 September, raising the official civilian death toll to 1,720 civilians, the oblast authorities said.

Political and Legal Developments

