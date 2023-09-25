Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia launches massive air attack on Odesa as Ukraine downs most of missiles, drones

Last night Russia attacked Odesa city and oblast with 19 Shahed “kamikaze” drones, 12 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, and two Oniks anti-ship missiles, injuring one local woman. The Ukrainian military says it has downed all the drones and 11 Kalibrs.
25/09/2023
Building in Odesa damaged in the Russian missile and drone attack on 25 September. Photo: Telegram/Сили Оборони Півдня України
On 25 September past midnight, Russia attacked Odesa Oblast with 19 Shahed explosive drones, two Oniks supersonic missiles, and 12 Kalibr cruise missiles. The military says Ukraine’s air defenses destroyed all the drones and 11 Kalibr missiles. The attack injured one woman and damaged the Odesa seaport infrastructure, the port hotel, granaries, detached houses, and industrial warehouse buildings. 

The Ukraine South Defense Forces (USDF) reported on Telegram that air defenders shot down most of the ship-launched Kalibr in the skies of Odesa Oblast, one in Mykolaiv Oblast, and one more in the Kirovohrad skies.

“[Russians] also used 12 Kalibr missiles [flying along] complex trajectories across different regions. For the attack from the sea, in addition to the surface missile carrier, a submarine from the Novorossiysk Bay was involved,” the USDF said.

According to the reports, the Odesa Marine Terminal sustained “significant damage” as a fire broke out in the building of the terminal’s “hotel, which has been out of service for several years.” Firefighters reportedly quickly extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, two Oniks anti-ship missiles destroyed grain storage facilities, injuring no one, USDF says.

Debris from the downed air assets crashed into warehouse buildings and one-family homes in the Odesa suburbs.

Meanwhile, a civilian woman was injured as blast waves smashed windows in several buildings, per the report.

The Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported multiple explosions in Odesa between midnight and 1 a.m.

In recent weeks, Russia has carried out drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure almost daily, often targeting grain facilities and warehouses. 

Read also:

 

