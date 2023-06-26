Russian missile hits Odesa warehouse as air defenses destroy 13 other air targets

Overnight into 26 June, Russia launched more air attacks against Ukraine. This time mainly from the south, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

Russians launched three Kalibr missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea, and eight Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones were from the east coast of the Sea of Azov, according to the Command. The air defense forces and means of the Air Command South reportedly destroyed two Kalibrs and seven Shaheds.

Also, the Air Command “Center” downed four “unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type (presumably strike drones)” launched from the north, according to Air Force.

The Odesa District Military Administration says the three Kalibr missiles and at least four of the Shaheds targeted Odesa city and district.

According to the Administration, the air defenses downed two of the Kalibrs and four Shaheds. The third missile hit a warehouse in the Odesa District, while the debris of the destroyed drones crashed in the open space, but the blast waves broke doors and windows, and damaged roofs in residential and non-residential buildings. No one was injured, the Administration says.

Tags: Kalibr, Odesa, Russian air attacks