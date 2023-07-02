Russia launches first in 12 days air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine downs all launched missiles, drones

House in Kyiv Oblast damaged by Shahed debris during the Russian air attack on 2 July 2023. Photo: source.

Overnight into 2 July, Russia launched an air attack on the Ukrainian capital using Kalibr missiles and Shahed drones after a 12-day break. Ukraine’s Air Force Command says air defenders have destroyed all 11 air targets, but falling debris injured one civilian, according to Kyiv Oblast authorities.

“Overnight into 2 July 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed [one-way] attack drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles. Eight Shaheds were launched from the southeast, and three Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea. […] All air targets, 8 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and 3 Kalibr cruise missiles, were destroyed,” the Air Force says.

The air raid alert was declared in Kyiv at about 2:30 a.m. and it lasted about an hour.

“Falling debris damaged three one-family houses in two districts of Kyiv Oblast. […] Unfortunately, a resident of one of the houses was injured. The man sustained a leg injury. He received the necessary medical care,” Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Head Ruslan Kravchenko reported.

