NYT: First Abrams tanks already in Ukraine, US officials say

The first American-made M1 Abrams tanks have been delivered to Ukraine, two US defense officials told The New York Times, arriving months ahead of initial estimates and in time to be used in the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces.

According to the NYT sources, more Abrams tanks will be sent in the coming months, while those shipped into Ukraine on 23 September are the first of 31 that the Biden administration has promised to send. The sources reportedly did not mention the exact number of the Abrams already supplied to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian forces may use the Abrams tanks in their attempts to break through the multi-layered Russian defense line in southern Ukraine, where fighting has ground on for months without large-scale breakthroughs.