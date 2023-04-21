Ukrainian troops to begin training on US-made Abrams tanks in next few weeks – Politico sources

M1 Abrams tank at Grafenwöhr Training Area in Germany, 1986. File photo: Wikimedia Commons
 

American-made Abrams tanks that Ukrainians will use for training will arrive in Germany in the next few weeks, allowing 250 soldiers to begin learning to use the much-anticipated armor, according to two US Defense Department officials, Politico reports.

“The 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks — a Ukrainian battalion’s worth — will arrive at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany by mid-to-late May, according to the officials. The training will begin a week or two later, after the tanks go through a maintenance period,” Politico wrote.

The tanks that will be eventually sent to Ukraine are still being refurbished, the training will take place on other tanks. The training is expected to take up to 10 weeks.

