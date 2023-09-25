Three dead after Russian bombs hit housing office in Ukraine

A Russian air strike on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast (southern Ukraine) killed three civilians, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Russian Air Force allegedly used glide bombs to hit a housing office in Beryslav. A 73-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed on the spot. They were inside the building when a Russian bomb struck it.

A 55-year-old man succumbed to wounds in a hospital. A 59-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with injuries to her back and legs.

The invading Russian forces continue to multiply war crimes and target civilians in Ukraine.

