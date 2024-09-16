Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 640 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine in September

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 16 September that Russian forces attacked Ukraine with more than 640 Shahed-type drones in the first half of September alone.

This statement came following a Russian attack overnight into 16 September on nine Ukrainian oblasts and the capital, Kyiv, using 53 Shahed-type drones.

“Russia has used over 640 Shahed against Ukrainian cities and villages in just the first half of this September,” Zelenskyy said.

The use of Iranian-made drones by Russian forces has been a persistent issue throughout the war.

In addition to drones, the United States has confirmed that Iran has supplied Russia with Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles. This development has prompted the US, UK, France, and Germany to impose additional sanctions on Iran.

The Iranian government has denied providing these weapons and criticized the sanctions.

Russia and Iran have strengthened their strategic partnership since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. They cooperate on military, economic, and diplomatic fronts to counter Western influence. The British Defense Ministry reported that the supply of ballistic missiles represents a further deepening of Iran’s and Russia’s military relationship.

