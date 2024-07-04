Russo-Ukrainian War, day 862: Zelenskyy says 14 Ukrainian brigades lack promised Western weapons

Exclusive

Rheinmetall’s Ukrainian expansion is building a defense industry powerhouse. German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is investing heavily in Ukraine, setting up joint production facilities for armored vehicles, ammunition, and air defense systems. The move aims to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities and position Rheinmetall as the “number one option for the Ukrainian army.”

Russia’s Kharkiv offensive flops. Defense expert reveals why and what’s next. Russia failed to achieve any objectives in its Kharkiv Oblast offensive. But it was thanks to Ukraine’s successful strategy, not the western permission to strike Russian soil, defense expert Ivan Kyrychevskyi argues.

Confiscating Russian assets 101: everything you need to know. Confused about why Ukraine can’t just grab Russian frozen assets to fund its fight? We’ve got you covered, from Euroclear to REPO Act.

Military

Borova village in Kharkiv Oblast suffers from severe Russian shelling, while evacuations ongoing. Over 200 children are still remaining in the settlement, facing significant threats from the advancing invaders.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian air defense systems and ammunition depot in Kharkiv direction, prepare for counterblow. Ukrainian drones struck a Russian ammunition depot in Olkhovatka with over 3000 artillery shells in storage and also destroyed two Russian Pantsir self-propelled air defense systems in Belgorod Oblast with HIMARS rockets, setting the stage for a powerful counteroffensive in Kharkiv direction.

Frontline report: Russian attempt at new attack vector near Zolochiv ends in failure. A Russian sudden flank attack near Kharkiv’s Zolochiv fails, as Ukrainian border guards repel the Russian sabotage group. Ukrainian drone units conduct strikes on Russian targets, affecting logistics. Ukrainian forces maintain readiness for potential future operations.

Ukrainian troops withdraw from Chasiv Yar’s easternmost Canal neighborhood. Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the Canal neighborhood in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, as Russia intensifies its efforts to capture the town, the military reports.

As of 4 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 547470 (+1200)

Tanks: 8132 (+9)

APV: 15600 (+17)

Artillery systems: 14777 (+65)

MLRS: 1115

Anti-aircraft systems: 878 (+2)

Aircraft: 360

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 11694 (+26)

Cruise missiles: 2342 (+6)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 19923 (+73)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine’s “Steel front” defense project launches production of protection kits for M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. In addition to tank protection kits, Metinvest has also developed mobile protection structures known as ‘lancet catchers,’ offering defensive solutions against Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

HUR: Ukraine’s intelligence Kabul-9 special operations group destroys numerous Russian supply chains. Established at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the ‘Kabul-9’ comprises veterans from Ukraine’s special services and military, playing a critical role in defending Kyiv.

All 20+ Russian Kinzhal “hypersonic” missiles targeting Kyiv intercepted by Patriot since May 2023. A Ukrainian Air Force colonel reveals that all Russian “Kinzhal” air-launched ballistic missiles targeting Kyiv have been successfully intercepted since the deployment of Patriot air defense systems in May 2023.

Ukraine’s 14 brigades are under-equipped, lacking weapons promised earlier by allies. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy discloses that 14 Ukrainian brigades are under-equipped and lacking promised weapons from allies, which delays potential counteroffensive operations against Russian forces.

International

Bloomberg: Zelenskyy says potential ceasefire talks require transparent international oversight. The Ukrainian president insists on concrete assurances in any ceasefire agreement with Russia.

Kuleba: Ukraine needs more long-range missiles, air defense, ammunition to eliminate Russian aerial bomb threat. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba outlined two key decisions that could change the battlefield dynamics: permission to use Western weapons to strike Russian military targets and increased ammunition supplies from partners, to protect Ukraine from Russian guided bomb attacks.

NATO summit to reveal concrete steps for Ukraine’s membership, US official says. NATO summit to outline Ukraine’s membership path, address Russian aggression, and strengthen global partnerships, according to a US State Department official.

Humanitarian and social impact

Drone strikes injure eight Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant workers, damaged substation in Enerhodar. One of the substations near the city of Enerhodar was attacked by drones.

Russian occupiers in Berdiansk plan secret burial of murdered Ukrainian teenagers . Russian occupation authorities of Berdiansk, consistently denied families access to the bodies of the teenagers, who were killed in 2023 by Russian occupiers, and now plan to bury them without their relatives knowing where and when, according to the Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIHR).

Russian attacks on Dnipro killed nine people in total, day of mourning declared. Ukrainian rescuers discovered the body of a woman under the debris of a residential building in Dnipro, struck by Russian forces on 28 June. One woman who sustained injuries during the 3 July Russian missile attack died in the hospital. The Governor of Dnipro announced a day of mourning on 4 July to remember those who lost their lives due to Russian strikes.

Russia attacks energy facility with drones, injures woman, Ukraine downs 21/22 UAVs during attack. Overnight, Russian forces launched 22 Shahed drones at Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructures. Ukrainian forces downed 21, but one drone hit Chernihiv’s facility, causing power outages, as per official reports.

Political and legal developments

Zelenskyy’s spokesperson denies claim of upcoming interview with pro-Russian Tucker Carlson. Sergii Nykyforov, spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote on Facebook that Zelenskyy “has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not on it.”

New developments

Border Guard Service: Ukraine ready to respond to potential threats if situation at Belarus border changes. Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service stressed that all military activities near Belarus are defensive and aimed at protecting against potential Russian aggression.

Military-linked Russians remain in IOC despite athlete prohibitions. Russia’s two members of the International Olympic Committee, Yelena Isinbaeva and Shamil Tarpischev, maintain their positions despite having Russian military connections. This contrasts with bans on Russian athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympics due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Read our earlier daily review here.