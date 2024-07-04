Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian attacks on Dnipro killed nine people in total, day of mourning declared

Ukrainian rescuers discovered the body of a woman under the debris of a residential building in Dnipro, struck by Russian forces on 28 June. One woman who sustained injuries during the 3 July Russian missile attack died in the hospital. The Governor of Dnipro announced a day of mourning on 4 July to remember those who lost their lives due to Russian strikes.
byVira Kravchuk
04/07/2024
2 minute read
Aftermath of Russian strike on Dnipro.
Aftermath of Russian strike on Dnipro. Source: Serhiy Lysak, Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 
Russian attacks on Dnipro killed nine people in total, day of mourning declared

In a series of Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, central Ukraine, nine people were killed in total and over 60 injured, according to Serhiy Lysak, Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 

On 28 June, Russian forces struck a residential building in Dnipro, causing the destruction of four floors and injuring nine people. 

On 4 July in the night, Ukrainian rescuers found a woman’s body under the rubble of the damaged building. She is the third fatal victim of the Russian strike, according to Governor Lysak.

Russian strike on residential building in Dnipro, 28 June

The attack on civilians on 3 July resulted in 6 deaths and over 50 injured people, including a 14-year-old girl. Four people remain in serious condition. 

The attack also damaged shopping centers and caused a fire near a medical facility.

A 60-year-old woman who was injured during the attack died in the hospital, Governor Lysak reported on 4 July. She became the sixth victim of the Russian strike.

Russian strike on civilians in Dnipro, 3 July

In response to the attacks, a day of mourning for those who lost their lives was announced in Dnipro on 4 July. 

President Zelenskyy emphasized that the constant missile attacks on civilians highlight the need for more air defense systems. 

“That is why we constantly remind all our partners: only a sufficient quantity and quality of air defense systems, and only the world’s sufficient resolve, can stop Russian terror. We need these decisions – we need a reliable air shield for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!