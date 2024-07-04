Russian attacks on Dnipro killed nine people in total, day of mourning declared

In a series of Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, central Ukraine, nine people were killed in total and over 60 injured, according to Serhiy Lysak, Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On 28 June, Russian forces struck a residential building in Dnipro, causing the destruction of four floors and injuring nine people.

On 4 July in the night, Ukrainian rescuers found a woman’s body under the rubble of the damaged building. She is the third fatal victim of the Russian strike, according to Governor Lysak.

Russian strike on residential building in Dnipro, 28 June

The attack on civilians on 3 July resulted in 6 deaths and over 50 injured people, including a 14-year-old girl. Four people remain in serious condition.

The attack also damaged shopping centers and caused a fire near a medical facility.

A 60-year-old woman who was injured during the attack died in the hospital, Governor Lysak reported on 4 July. She became the sixth victim of the Russian strike.

Russian strike on civilians in Dnipro, 3 July

In response to the attacks, a day of mourning for those who lost their lives was announced in Dnipro on 4 July.

President Zelenskyy emphasized that the constant missile attacks on civilians highlight the need for more air defense systems.

“That is why we constantly remind all our partners: only a sufficient quantity and quality of air defense systems, and only the world’s sufficient resolve, can stop Russian terror. We need these decisions – we need a reliable air shield for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

