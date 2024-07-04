Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s “Steel front” defense project launches production of protection kits for M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles

In addition to tank protection kits, Metinvest has also developed mobile protection structures known as ‘lancet catchers,’ offering defensive solutions against Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.
byOlena Mukhina
04/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian crew of the US-supplied M2 Bradley IFV, which took part in the liberation of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Ukrinform
Ukraine’s “Steel front” defense project launches production of protection kits for M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles

The “Metinvest” company, an international group of steel and mining enterprises operating in Ukraine, Italy, Bulgaria, the UK, and the US, has established the production of additional protection kits for American M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, according to Militarnyi.

New protective screens are being developed as part of Ukraine’s “Steel Front” project to shield vehicles’ most vulnerable parts from drones and enhance their combat survivability.

“Modern American combat vehicles have not previously dealt with strike drones, so it turned out that they are vulnerable to them,” said representatives from Metinvest.

The “Steel Front” also manufactures protective screens for Soviet T-64 and T-72 tanks, as well as American M1 Abrams tanks. The production process for one set takes from two to ten days.

Testing then takes place at a training ground, where the military provides feedback, and then the production begins. For the M1 Abrams, the protective sets cover the turret, engine compartment, and gaps that could allow a drone to target a tank.

A protective screen for an Abrams can weigh up to 430 kg. It is designed to not restrict the combat vehicle’s functionality and operation.

“It affects its combat capability and the ability to evacuate from the battlefield,” said representatives from the company.

Earlier, “Metinvest” company also launched the production of Russia’s “Lancet catchers.” The structures, which are ten meters in length, can stop ZALA Lancet, an unmanned aerial vehicle, and loitering munition.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts