Ukraine’s “Steel front” defense project launches production of protection kits for M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles

The “Metinvest” company, an international group of steel and mining enterprises operating in Ukraine, Italy, Bulgaria, the UK, and the US, has established the production of additional protection kits for American M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, according to Militarnyi.

New protective screens are being developed as part of Ukraine’s “Steel Front” project to shield vehicles’ most vulnerable parts from drones and enhance their combat survivability.

“Modern American combat vehicles have not previously dealt with strike drones, so it turned out that they are vulnerable to them,” said representatives from Metinvest.

The “Steel Front” also manufactures protective screens for Soviet T-64 and T-72 tanks, as well as American M1 Abrams tanks. The production process for one set takes from two to ten days.

Testing then takes place at a training ground, where the military provides feedback, and then the production begins. For the M1 Abrams, the protective sets cover the turret, engine compartment, and gaps that could allow a drone to target a tank.

A protective screen for an Abrams can weigh up to 430 kg. It is designed to not restrict the combat vehicle’s functionality and operation.

“It affects its combat capability and the ability to evacuate from the battlefield,” said representatives from the company.

Earlier, “Metinvest” company also launched the production of Russia’s “Lancet catchers.” The structures, which are ten meters in length, can stop ZALA Lancet, an unmanned aerial vehicle, and loitering munition.

