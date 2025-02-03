Support us on Patreon
Footage shows Ukrainian Bradley surviving direct anti-tank missile strike

In the Pokrovsk sector, the main axis of Russian attacks, a Bradley remained mobile after a powerful explosion and successfully withdrew from the combat zone.
03/02/2025
A US-supplied Ukrainian M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) endured a direct hit from a Russian anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) near the settlement of Nadezhdynka, southwest of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, demonstrating its battlefield resilience, Defence Blog reports.

The Bradleys show exceptional survivability in the battles amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast, has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. By late summer 2024, the situation near Pokrovsk had deteriorated with renewed Russian advances in the east.

Footage released by Russian Telegram channels captured the moment of impact, stating:

“A missile from an anti-tank guided system struck the turret of a Ukrainian M2A2 Bradley during personnel rotation near the settlement of Nadezhdynka, southwest of Pokrovsk. The vehicle survived the hit, retained mobility, and left the danger zone.”

Despite the powerful explosion, the Bradley remained operational, successfully withdrawing from the combat area and ensuring the safety of its crew. While the full extent of the vehicle’s damage remains unclear, its ability to stay mobile after an ATGM impact underscores its durability.

Since the start of 2023, Ukraine has received dozens of Bradley IFVs as part of Western military aid. These vehicles have been deployed in frontline operations, where their firepower, mobility, and protection are vital in infantry operations, serving as a “battlefield taxi” and a weapon to engage Russian positions and heavy equipment, including tanks.

Ukrainian soldiers have praised its resilience and protective capabilities. In one of the engagements, a Ukrainian Bradley from the 47th Mechanized Brigade successfully disabled a Russian T-90M tank at close range using only its cannon,. In another engagement, a single Bradley managed to destroy two Russian T-72 tanks using the TOW anti-tank missiles.

