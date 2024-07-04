NATO summit to reveal concrete steps for Ukraine’s membership, US official says

The upcoming NATO summit in Washington is set to unveil specific paths to accelerate Ukraine’s future membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, according to Douglas Jones, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. In an interview with Voice of America on 2 July, Jones outlined key points for the summit agenda.

At the summit next week, the alliance will discuss how to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression, deter Russia in the future, and prepare for NATO membership. Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine views prospective NATO membership as a key deterrent against future Russian aggression.

Jones stated,

“At this summit, we will lay out concrete ways in which NATO can help Ukraine protect itself from Russian aggression, build the future power needed to deter Russia, and implement the necessary reforms to make itself a stronger candidate for NATO membership.”

While the final declaration is expected to reaffirm Ukraine’s future NATO membership, the exact wording is still being negotiated among alliance members. Jones emphasized that the support to be provided at the summit will help accelerate Ukraine’s path to NATO membership.

The summit will also mark NATO’s 75th anniversary, showcasing an alliance that has grown stronger, more united, and larger than ever before. Jones highlighted that the summit will focus on NATO’s continued transformation and adaptation to future challenges, including support for Ukraine, building resilience against threats from China, and addressing hybrid and cyber threats.

Foreign ministers from 35 non-NATO partner countries have been invited to the summit, including those from Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, leaders from Indo-Pacific partner countries – Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand – will participate for the third consecutive summit.

The summit will also address the implications of the Russian-North Korean defense pact, with Jones noting that Russia is seeking weapons from North Korea to continue its aggression against Ukraine. The presence of Indo-Pacific partners at the summit aims to facilitate discussions on mutual learning and cooperation in addressing these shared security challenges.

Related: