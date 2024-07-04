Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

HUR: Ukraine’s intelligence Kabul-9 special operations group destroys numerous Russian supply chains

Established at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the ‘Kabul-9’ comprises veterans from Ukraine’s special services and military, playing a critical role in defending Kyiv.
byOlena Mukhina
04/07/2024
2 minute read
ISW: Russia likely to ramp up offensive before US military aid reaches Ukraine
Ukrainian troops on the frontline. Photo: General Staff
HUR: Ukraine’s intelligence Kabul-9 special operations group destroys numerous Russian supply chains

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov says that the “Kabul-9” special operations group has conducted successful operations and destroyed multiple Russian supply chains, according to Ukrinform.

The “Kabul-9” unit was formed at the onset of the all-out war in Ukraine. It includes veterans of special services and the Ukrainian military. The unit’s fighters participated in repelling Russian advances near Kyiv and defended the Ukrainian capital, Hostomel, and Brovary in 2022.

After the Russians retreated from northern Ukraine, the unit was redeployed to the south. Mortar teams and sniper groups of the Main Intelligence Directorate unit also operated during the defense of Bakhmut.

“The group from the Kabul-9 special operations units is showing excellent results, and we see a lot of destroyed Russia’s equipment, vehicles, and armored vehicles,” Yusov said.

According to him, military logistics is a crucial target for the Defense and Security Forces, especially for the Ukrainian intelligence special operations units.

A large number of KAMAZ and Ural trucks have been destroyed by the Kabul-9, which transported ammunition, fuel, food, provisions, and personnel for Russian forces.

Earlier, a unit’s fighter told RBC that Moscow troops were also learning to prevent Ukrainian drones from targeting their logistics facilities and vehicles by installing electronic warfare systems on their equipment. In addition, the Russians change the supply routes constantly and move at night or dark hours, covering from Ukraine’s FPVs.

“Despite this, now we have also been supplied with night vision cameras, and there have already been numerous nighttime strikes when the enemy hasn’t had the opportunity to escape. They still need to carry out their logistical tasks, so they are forced to take risks,” the fighter explained.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts