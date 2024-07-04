HUR: Ukraine’s intelligence Kabul-9 special operations group destroys numerous Russian supply chains

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov says that the “Kabul-9” special operations group has conducted successful operations and destroyed multiple Russian supply chains, according to Ukrinform.

The “Kabul-9” unit was formed at the onset of the all-out war in Ukraine. It includes veterans of special services and the Ukrainian military. The unit’s fighters participated in repelling Russian advances near Kyiv and defended the Ukrainian capital, Hostomel, and Brovary in 2022.

After the Russians retreated from northern Ukraine, the unit was redeployed to the south. Mortar teams and sniper groups of the Main Intelligence Directorate unit also operated during the defense of Bakhmut.

“The group from the Kabul-9 special operations units is showing excellent results, and we see a lot of destroyed Russia’s equipment, vehicles, and armored vehicles,” Yusov said.

According to him, military logistics is a crucial target for the Defense and Security Forces, especially for the Ukrainian intelligence special operations units.

A large number of KAMAZ and Ural trucks have been destroyed by the Kabul-9, which transported ammunition, fuel, food, provisions, and personnel for Russian forces.

Earlier, a unit’s fighter told RBC that Moscow troops were also learning to prevent Ukrainian drones from targeting their logistics facilities and vehicles by installing electronic warfare systems on their equipment. In addition, the Russians change the supply routes constantly and move at night or dark hours, covering from Ukraine’s FPVs.

“Despite this, now we have also been supplied with night vision cameras, and there have already been numerous nighttime strikes when the enemy hasn’t had the opportunity to escape. They still need to carry out their logistical tasks, so they are forced to take risks,” the fighter explained.

