The Latest

Zelenskyy says US, Ukraine to jointly produce weapons and defense systems

byOlena Mukhina
25/09/2023
1 minute read
air defense
Ukrainian air defense units. Credit: Ukrinform.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described his latest visit to the US as “very productive,” adding that the two countries agreed to jointly produce weapons and defense systems, including air defense for Ukraine.

The president has called the decision “historic” and said that cooperation between the US and Ukraine will help protect Ukrainian cities and villages from Russian drone and missile attacks.

“Protection for our cities. Enterprises, new jobs for both our peoples – for Ukrainians and Americans. We have a clear perspective of a new resilience of Ukraine that will prevent the recurrence of Russian aggression – this is what we have already agreed on,” he said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced that the US would supply Ukraine “a small number” of long-range ATACMS missiles during his meeting with Zelenskyy in Washington.

US will, after all, supply long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The officials did not disclose the exact amount of missiles to be provided or the timeline for delivery. It remains unclear when the US plans to formally announce the missile transfer to Ukraine.

