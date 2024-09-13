Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Three Red Cross workers dead after convoy shelled by Russians in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast

The International Committee of the Red Cross has condemned an attack that killed three of its workers in eastern Ukraine, but does not name those responsible
byMaria Tril
13/09/2024
2 minute read
red-cross
A burnt truck of the ICRC where its staff were in, transporting humanitarian aid, due to Russia attacked. Credit: Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets.
Three Red Cross workers dead after convoy shelled by Russians in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has condemned an attack on a humanitarian aid convoy in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast that resulted in the deaths of three ICRC workers and injuries to two others. The incident occurred as the convoy distributed aid to help locals prepare for winter.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has faced criticism since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Key points of contention include the ICRC’s reluctance to attribute responsibility to Russia for the mistreatment of prisoners of war in Olenivka.

ICRC President Peter Maurer’s 2022 visit to Moscow and subsequent reports of plans to open an ICRC office in Rostov, Russia, sparked controversy. While the ICRC reported the Rostov office was intended to “assist Ukrainians in Russia,” Ukrainian human rights advocates warned it could facilitate the deportation of Ukrainians to Russia.

During the Russian attack on the ICRC truck, the humanitarian workers were distributing wood and coal briquettes in the village of Virolyubivka, north of Donetsk, according to the ICRC. The attack destroyed their vehicles, preventing the aid from reaching those in need.

“It is unthinkable that a strike would occur at the very location where aid was being delivered,” ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said and expressed grief for the lost colleagues and concern for the injured.

The ICRC called for respect of international humanitarian law but did not specify who might have carried out the attack. Later, Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian artillery fire had targeted the humanitarian truck.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned what he called a “Russian attack” on the ICRC convoy.

“Under no circumstances can humanitarian workers be targeted. Russia will be held accountable for all violations of international humanitarian law,” he said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk emphasized that such incidents “must not become the new normal,” stressing the fundamental nature of respecting and protecting humanitarian workers under international law.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack on the humanitarian convoy a “war crime” in a Telegram post. Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, urged the ICRC to “publicly recognize Russia’s violation of the Geneva Conventions.”

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, with officials from Norway, the UK, Sweden, and the World Health Organization expressing sympathy and support for Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts