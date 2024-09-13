Eng
During a visit to Lviv, Polish FM Radosław Sikorski called for lifting long-range restrictions on Ukraine, stressing that the country’s resilience is not endless.
byMaria Tril
13/09/2024
2 minute read
Polish FM visits Lviv, urges faster aid to Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski visited Lviv on 12 September, calling on Western partners to accelerate military assistance to Ukraine.

Sikorski’s trip to Ukraine followed immediately after he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Warsaw, who had stopped there en route from Kyiv.

During his visit to Lviv, Sikorski met with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and laid flowers at a memorial plaque honoring seven Lviv residents killed in a massive Russian attack on 4 September.

“This is another war crime. And this is not the only building with such a fate in Lviv. There were many more such targets than world public opinion imagines,” Sikorski commented.

The Polish foreign minister urged Western leaders to expedite military aid to Ukraine and reminded them of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s promise to finance the reconstruction of damaged buildings in Lviv.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, Sikorski called for lifting Ukraine’s long-range restrictions, emphasizing that its resilience is not infinite.

Ukraine has been lobbying for months to be allowed to strike airfields, missile launchers, and command and control centers deep inside Russian territory amid the escalated Russian terror campaign against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has given a strong indication that the United States is preparing to lift its restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons supplied by the West against key military targets inside Russia, according to The Guardian.

The White House is in the final stages of developing a plan to ease restrictions on Ukraine’s use of US-donated weapons, according to Politico.

