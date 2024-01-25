Eng
Ukrainian, Polish military chiefs discuss training, combat experience exchange

Ukrainian Commander Zaluzhnyi and Polish General Kukuła conferred via call about the frontline situation, associated security risks, and possibilities for enhanced military cooperation.
25/01/2024
Security alert: Secret recording devices found in office of General Zaluzhnyi
Ukrainian Army’s Commander-in-Chief Valrii Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Ukrainian Army’s Commander-in-Chief Valrii Zaluzhnyi via Facebook
On 25 January, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, held a telephone call with Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff of Poland,
Zaluzhnyi reported this on his Telegram channel.

Since the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Poland has been a major supporter and key ally of Ukraine, supplying weapons and providing training for the Ukrainian soldiers. The collaboration between the two countries extends beyond military matters, with Poland championing Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic ambitions and providing refuge to millions of Ukrainian refugees.

Zaluzhnyi briefed Kukuła on the operational situation at the frontline and Ukrainian forces’ continued efforts to hold defensive positions and eliminate invading Russian manpower and hardware.

Two generals also discussed security risks and possible cooperation in the context of Ukrainian-Polish cooperation. “In particular, the training of our military in Poland and the exchange of combat experience,” Zaluzhnyi says.

Zaluzhnyi extended an invitation for General Kukuła to visit Ukraine to jointly collaborate with Ukrainian brigades and command centers. He also updated the Polish commander on Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to counter Russian missile strikes, underscoring strengthened air defenses as vital for the country.

“I am grateful to our Polish partners for their support and assistance. Together, we will win!” Zaluzhnyi noted.

During their recent conversation, the Ukrainian and Polish presidents, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda, discussed among other topics the defense sector, with the presidents delving into the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Zelenskyy briefed Duda on the recent Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, highlighting civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, and stressed the urgency of enhancing Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

