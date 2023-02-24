Poland ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets, but decision needs approval “within a wider coalition” – Polish PM in Kyiv

The American F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

On 24 February, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv that Poland is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets but such a decision must be agreed “within a wider coalition,” Suspilne reported.

The Prime Minister also said that Poland has already send first four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The tanks were handed over during Morawiecki’s trip to Kyiv on 24 February, the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He also added that Poland will deliver 60 modernized PT-91 tanks to Ukraine in the near future.

Tags: F-16, Poland