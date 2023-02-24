Poland to deliver first Leopard tanks to Ukraine on Friday as Polish PM arrives in Kyiv – Bloomberg

Polish Leopard 2PL tank at excercises, a modernized version of the older Leopard 2A4 tank, phased out by Germany and first acquired by Poland in the 2000s. Photo: gov.pl via Wikimedia Commons
Poland is sending Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Friday, the first of 14 vehicles the government has promised, according to an official who declined to be named, Bloomberg says.
Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kyiv
On Mikhailivska Square, he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.https://t.co/FJ9ZRYgAdS pic.twitter.com/xeu0L8Zs0n
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 24, 2023
According to the Bloomberg source, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is going to announce the delivery during his trip to Kyiv to mark one year since the Russian full-scale invasion.
Read also:
- Spain to send six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine after repairs – defence minister
- Netherlands to provide Ukraine with ammo and spare parts for Leopard 2 tanks – De Telegraaf
- Norway to supply eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister says
- Germany, Poland started training Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard 2 tanks (updated)
- Not only Leopards: Poland ready to send 60 modernized Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, Polish PM says