Poland to deliver first Leopard tanks to Ukraine on Friday as Polish PM arrives in Kyiv – Bloomberg

Polish Leopard 2PL tank at excercises, a modernized version of the older Leopard 2A4 tank, phased out by Germany and first acquired by Poland in the 2000s. Photo: gov.pl via Wikimedia Commons 

Poland is sending Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Friday, the first of 14 vehicles the government has promised, according to an official who declined to be named, Bloomberg says.

According to the Bloomberg source, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is going to announce the delivery during his trip to Kyiv to mark one year since the Russian full-scale invasion.

