Rheinmetall can’t deliver Leopards earlier than 2024 to Ukraine even if Berlin approves delivery tomorrow

German army's Leopard main battle tank in 2012. File photo: Wikimedia Commons

According to the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, it will not be able to deliver main battle tanks to Ukraine until 2024, even if the German government approves the supplies now:

“Even if the decision is made tomorrow that we can send our Leopard tanks to Kyiv, delivery will take until the beginning of next year,” Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger told the “Bild am Sonntag,” according to Der Spiegel.

Rheinmetall has 22 Leopard 2 tanks, and 88 older Leopard 1s. The repair of the decommissioned battle tanks, however, takes “almost a year,” he says.

Meanwhile, Poland, Finland, and three more unnamed countries are ready to supply German-made Leopards to Ukraine if Germany as the manufacturer approves the reexport of the tanks.

Tags: Germany, Leopard 2