For Ukraine, F-16 not a silver bullet but will mark shift to Western tactics, NATO air commander says

F-16s will initiate Ukraine’s transition to Western military equipment and tactics, says Gen. Hecker, emphasizing gradual process, not instant air superiority. Challenges include logistics, airfield adaptations, and replicating current agile operations.
byYuri Zoria
22/07/2024
2 minute read
f-16bm combat trainer aircraft from 322nd squadron royal netherlands credit militarnyi f-16 jets
F-16BM combat trainer aircraft from the 322nd Squadron of the Royal Netherlands Credit: Militarnyi.
The imminent arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine marks the beginning of a significant shift towards Western military equipment and tactics, according to US Air Force Gen. James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces in Europe and leader of NATO’s Allied Air Command.

For over two years, Ukraine has sought US-made F-16 fighter jets to enhance its air defenses against Russia’s air superiority. Following the United States’ approval last fall, training for Ukrainian pilots is underway in Denmark, Britain, and the US, with expectations for them to be combat-ready sometime this summer. Last fall, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands committed to supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. Currently, the total number of pledged F-16s is about 80, according to various media reports.

Speaking to reporters at the Royal International Air Tattoo in England on 21 July, Hecker emphasized that while the F-16s are a crucial step forward, they should not be viewed as an immediate game-changer.

“It’s going to be a process that we’ll go through, but at least we’re starting,” Hecker stated, as reported by Aviation Week.

The introduction of F-16s to Ukraine’s air force is part of a broader transition that mirrors the experience of other former Eastern Bloc nations joining NATO. Hecker highlighted that this process takes time and involves not only pilot training, but also developing the necessary logistics support and operational capabilities.

F-16s alone won’t win war, Ukrainian FM Kuleba tells CNN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously announced at the NATO summit in Washington that F-16s would be flying in Ukrainian skies this summer. This development follows extensive training programs conducted in the United States and across Europe, as well as aircraft donations from Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway.

One of the key challenges Ukraine faces is adapting its current agile tactics to the new aircraft. The Ukrainian Air Force has successfully kept its existing MiG-29s and Su-24s operational by frequently changing takeoff and landing locations. Replicating this strategy with F-16s will be challenging, as not all airfields in Ukraine are equipped to service these Western aircraft, according to Hecker.

The general also noted recent changes in Russian tactics, including the increased use of ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea and the proliferation of one-way attack uncrewed aircraft systems. In response, Hecker stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with appropriate defense systems to counter these evolving threats.

