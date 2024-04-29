Eng
Polish FM: If Putin wins, he’ll mobilize Ukraine’s people and industry to continue war, like Hitler did with Czechoslovakia

Polish FM Sikorski warns that a victorious Putin might mobilize Ukraine’s industry and people for war, similar to Hitler’s use of Czechoslovakia, potentially escalating to a direct threat against NATO countries including Poland.
byYuri Zoria
29/04/2024
3 minute read
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in his office in Warsaw. Photo: Daniel Biskup/BILD
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in his office in Warsaw. Photo: Daniel Biskup/BILD
When asked how likely is Russia’s attack on Poland, Radosław Sikorski noted the Moscow has attacked Poland multiple times over the last 500 years, so “we would not be surprised at all.” However, he believes, this time Russia would lose because the West is far more powerful now.

Today, Ukraine is not fighting alone. Unlike so often in the past, we would not fight alone,” Sikorski added.

“We have a choice: either we have a defeated Russian army outside the borders of Ukraine or a victorious Russian army on the border with Poland. And what Putin would then do is what Hitler did with Czechoslovakia, he would take the industry and the people in Ukraine and mobilize them to continue,” the Polish Foreing Minister told BILD, adding: “It’s better to stop Putin in Ukraine, 500 to 700 kilometers east of here.

Bloomberg: German Defense Chief Pistorius compares Putin to Hitler

Ukraine’s victory in Black Sea went unnoticed

With degraded Ukrainian defenses amid a six-months-long delay in the US aid, Russia managed to gain some land in eastern Ukraine, capturing the city of Avdiivka and several villages.

Sikorski, however, maintains a less pessimistic view of the situation than many, noting that “wars never go in just one direction” and are subject to the “ebb and flow” that change from time to time. He cited last year’s example where Ukraine recaptured 50% of its previously occupied territories, contrasting it with this year’s shift where Russia regained the initiative

Also, Sikorski pointed out that not enough attention had been given to Ukraine’s victory in the Black Sea, where despite Putin’s attempt to “blackmail Ukraine, Europe, and Africa by stopping the passage of ships,” Ukraine is now exporting almost as much grain as before via the Bosporus.

Sikorski hopes Scholz will send Ukraine Taurus

According to BILD, Radosław Sikorski hopes that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been rejecting to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, will change his mind on the matter.

Sikorski has repeatedly advocated for increased German weapon supplies to Ukraine, pointing out that the US has supplied Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles capable of reaching 300km. He suggested that this support is a response to Russia’s severe escalation, which includes knocking out 70% of Ukraine’s power generation capacity suing missiles and drones, a move Sikorski describes as a war crime.

Read also:

