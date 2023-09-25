Ukrainian forces thwart Russian attempt to establish foothold in Kharkiv Oblast￼￼￼￼

On 25 September, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said its Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Border) Infantry Brigade together with the Armed Forces eliminated the Russian attempt to gain a foothold on Ukraine’s territory:

“In the Kupiansk district, the ground and air reconnaissance units of the Steel Border Infantry Brigade detected Russian attempts to gain a foothold. While building a line of fortifications on the Russian side, the invaders penetrated Ukraine’s territory and began to erect fortifications near the border,” the report reads.

According to the border guards, the Ukrainian forces waited for some 15 Russian invaders to gather at an observation post that they had established in the Ukrainian territory, and then in cooperation with the Armed Forces’ tank brigade carried out a joint operation to drive the enemy out.

According to the Border Guard Service, Ukrainian snipers eliminated several Russian troops, while other troops opened fire with tanks and mortars while the invaders were retreating.

