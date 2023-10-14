Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Russian occupation authorities may leave residents of Mariupol without heating this winter, city council warns

byOlena Mukhina
14/10/2023
1 minute read
Local resident Antonina, 68, cooks soup in a street in Mariupol, Ukraine 20 March, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
The occupation administration failed to prepare Mariupol for the upcoming heating season, the Mariupol City Council wrote on Telegram.

“Occupied Mariupol faces a critical situation with infrastructure, particularly heating facilities. Moreover, the majority of buildings are still in emergency condition. Therefore, people fear that for the second winter in a row, they will have to freeze in their own homes. Residents of buildings on 40, 42, and 28 Gondi Street have been raising the alarm. In the summer, the contractor removed the radiators and hasn’t installed new ones,” the message says.

When asked by local residents about the timing of heating provision, communal service workers typically respond that they are not being paid and that’s why they don’t have motivation to take any action.

The same situation can be observed in the Levoberezhny district of the city, where the promised heating network has still not been established. For a month now, so-called workers have been creating the illusion of hard work.

“It’s already cold in the apartments! At this rate, they won’t connect it before winter,” complain the residents of Mariupol.

As reported by the city council yesterday, critical infrastructure in Mariupol, which is damaged, has not been repaired or replaced.

Earlier, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center informed Moscow to relocate 300,000 Russians to occupied Mariupol to increase the population of the city devastated in Russian attacks.

Moscow to relocate 300,000 Russians to occupied Mariupol – Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

To encourage Russians to move to the occupied territories of Ukraine, Moscow introduced a program of preferential mortgages.

