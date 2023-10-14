Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukraine security wipes out 57 Russian military assets in three weeks, SBU says

Ukraine’s Security Service has reportedly neutralized 57 Russian military equipment units during a three-week campaign, which includes tanks, anti-aircraft systems, and various artillery pieces.
byYuri Zoria
14/10/2023
Burning Russian tank reportedly destroyed by Ukraine’s Security Service. Photo: Screenshot from an SBU video posted on FB
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) says its Special Operations Center A has destroyed 57 units of Russian military equipment and weaponry over the past three weeks.

The extensive list of incapacitated hardware includes ten Russian tanks, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, a Tor anti-aircraft system, seven armored infantry vehicles, seven self-propelled artillery systems, and seven towed artillery pieces.

Notably, the Specops Center A also took down three mortars, an anti-aircraft system, 11 military trucks, and a Murom-M surveillance system, which had been installed in the temporarily occupied territory. 

The claimed equipment kill list goes as follows:

  • 10 tanks
  • 1 BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher
  • 1 Tor anti-air system
  • 7 BMP infantry fighting vehicles
  • 4 MT-LB armored tractors/personnel carriers
  • 3 armored personnel carriers
  • 7 self-propelled artillery systems
  • 7 artillery guns
  • 1 Tiger armored personnel carrier
  • 3 mortars
  • 1 anti-aircraft gun
  • 11 vehicles
  • 1 Murom-M observation complex

