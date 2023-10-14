Ukraine security wipes out 57 Russian military assets in three weeks, SBU says

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) says its Special Operations Center A has destroyed 57 units of Russian military equipment and weaponry over the past three weeks.

The extensive list of incapacitated hardware includes ten Russian tanks, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, a Tor anti-aircraft system, seven armored infantry vehicles, seven self-propelled artillery systems, and seven towed artillery pieces.

Notably, the Specops Center A also took down three mortars, an anti-aircraft system, 11 military trucks, and a Murom-M surveillance system, which had been installed in the temporarily occupied territory.

The claimed equipment kill list goes as follows:

10 tanks

1 BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher

1 Tor anti-air system

7 BMP infantry fighting vehicles

4 MT-LB armored tractors/personnel carriers

3 armored personnel carriers

7 self-propelled artillery systems

7 artillery guns

1 Tiger armored personnel carrier

3 mortars

1 anti-aircraft gun

11 vehicles

1 Murom-M observation complex

Russia's estimated losses in Ukraine as of day 598 of the all-out war, according to Ukraine's General Staff: 970 troops, 24 armored vehicles, 26 artillery pieces. pic.twitter.com/BBBmABgNFZ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 14, 2023

Read also: