The Latest

US remains focused on helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression, Blinken says

byOlena Mukhina
14/10/2023
1 minute read
On 13 October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, discussed diplomatic, military, and financial support for Ukraine, as well as the consequences of the Hamas attack on Israel for global security during a phone call.

In a conversation with Kuleba, Blinken reaffirmed that “the US remains focused on helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression.”

“During our call, @SecBlinken reaffirmed: the US remains focused on helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression. Diplomatic, military, and financial support will last. We both condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel, discussed the conflict’s dynamics and implications for global security,” the minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Earlier, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Gen Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said long war between Israel and Hamas could affect Western aid to Kyiv. If the fighting in Israel ends within a few weeks, “there is nothing to worry about” regarding the military assistance from the West.

World is approaching global war, says head of Ukraine’s military intelligence

“But if the situation continues, it is quite clear that there will be certain problems with the fact that it will be necessary to supply weapons and ammunition not only to Ukraine,” Budanov explained.

Additionally, Budanov said he believes the world is “approaching global war pretty quickly.”

We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society.
