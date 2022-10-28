Candy companies financing Russia’s war in Ukraine

After Russia started a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, some 1,140 multinational companies have left Russian market. But over 1,600 companies, including some big sweet makers, still do business in Russian, B4Ukraine reported.

International companies pay taxes to the aggressor-country financing a devastating war in Ukraine.

On the eve of Helloween celebration, when only in the US seven out of ten people buy for kids candies and spend over $10 bn these are Mondelez, Mars, Nestle, Ferrero, Ritter Sport.

Mars: Snickers, M&M’s, Skittles, Twix, Dove, Maltesers.

Nestle: KitKat, Nuts, Aero, After Eights, Smarties, Rolo.

Ferrero: Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Raffaello, Kinder, Tic Tac.