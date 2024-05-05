Eng
US security adviser says $ 61 bn aid will enable Ukraine’s counteroffensive in 2025

Jake Sullivan says $61 billion in US military aid will enable Ukraine to prepare for a counteroffensive next year intended to halt further Russian territorial gains and reclaim lost ground.
by Yuri Zoria
05/05/2024
2 minute read
Sullivan: US arms Ukraine with "significant number" of ATACMS missiles
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Credit: Screenshot: Youtube/White House
Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Adviser, announced at the FT Weekend Festival in Washington on 5 May that Ukraine will look to mount a new counteroffensive in 2025, bolstered by a $61 billion US military aid, as this assistance will help to prevent further Russian territorial gains this year.

Last fall, President Joe Biden requested $95 billion in foreign aid, including $60.8 billion for Ukraine, but Congressional Republicans stalled the proposal for six months. This delay weakened Ukraine’s defenses in the war with Russia, allowing Russia to capture territory and increase aerial attacks.

After Congress’s approval, President Biden signed the aid bill into law on April 14, and the Pentagon announced the first aid package, yet Russia still continues to gain territory in places, as most of the matériel has not yet reached Ukrainian troops.

Despite the substantial new US funding package approved last month, Sullivan anticipates Russian advances in the near future, acknowledging that “you can’t instantly flip the switch.”

However, he noted that the aid would enable Kyiv to maintain its defensive posture and ensure that Ukraine can withstand Russian assaults throughout 2024, and later in 2025, Ukraine intends “to move forward to recapture the territory that the Russians have taken from them.

Sullivan’s comments on Ukraine’s potential 2025 counteroffensive, which hinges on additional Congressional funding and White House approval, underscore the White House’s strategic perspective should President Biden win re-election, contrasting with former President Trump’s skepticism and his preference for a negotiated settlement, FT notes.

Earlier, Sullivan stated that the $61 billion aid package recently passed by Congress and signed by President Biden enables the US to support Ukraine until the end of the year.

