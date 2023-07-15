Russian forces lost about two companies, six pieces of equipment in Tavria direction – military

Situation in Ukraine's south as of 15 July 2023. Ukraine's recent gains are marked in blue. Map: Deepstatemap

In Ukraine’s southern Tavria direction, the Russian forces lost almost two companies of soldiers killed and wounded, six units of military equipment, and three ammunition depots on 14 July. General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Groupig of Forces, reported that in a Telegram post published on 15 July.

According to him, the Russians carried out 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the sector, launching 536 strikes. Meanwhile, Ukrainian artillery completed 1,296 fire missions over the day.

Tarnavskyi says Ukrainian forces destroyed six units of Russian military equipment, including two armored combat vehicles, one Murom-M long-range visual surveillance system, one Pole-21 electronic warfare system, and transport vehicles. Also, Ukrainian artillery destroyed three Russian ammunition depots.

Ukrainian 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade found and destroyed the Russian Murom-M military surveillance station 📹https://t.co/dwpq7iQCCg pic.twitter.com/KSjcFOnBLV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff says Russia’s assault efforts are taking place mainly in Ukraine’s east:

“The enemy focuses its main efforts on Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions – 28 combat engagements took place during the day [between 00:00 and 18:00 on 15 July],” the General Staff’s evening bulletin reads.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continued on 15 July offensive actions in Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, gaining “a foothold on the reached boundaries, inflict artillery fire on detected enemy targets, carry out counter-battery fight,” the General Staff noted.

Tags: counteroffensive, Donetsk Oblast, Tavria, Zaporizhzhia Oblast