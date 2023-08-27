Military: Ukraine advances from Robotyne towards next village in south

Ukraine’s defense forces are advancing south towards the village of Novoprokopivka, next to liberated Robotyne on the southern front. Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria defense forces, said on 27 August on the national telethon, according to Liga.

“Despite the rather difficult combat conditions, our troops advanced in the areas of Urozhaшne and Robotyne. They are currently advancing in the direction of Novoprokopivka near Robotyne and [along the axis] of Mala Tokmachka – Ocheretuvate,” he said.

After weeks of intense fighting, the Ukrainian forces raised the national flag over Robotyne on 23 August.

According to Shtupun, the Russians are suffering significant losses in this area of the frontline and are forced to redeploy troops from other sectors on an emergency basis:

“They are irrevocably losing up to 100 people daily, and there are also wounded and prisoners. Last night, they lost a total of 305 people. They are trying to patch it up, but it’s a mess,” the spokesman said.

In addition, the Russians are increasing the number of air strikes, which “indicates that other firepower cannot hold back the advance of our troops,” Stupun says, adding that the Ukrainian Armed Forces still face “quite powerful” Russian defense lines ahead.

