Ukrainian troops advancing at frontline – Ukraine’s President

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian troops are advancing at the front, President’s evening address.

“As for the front, the guys are going ahead. As for the grain, the ships are going. As for the invaders, they are also… following the ships!”, said the President of Ukraine.

Although, Zelenskyy did not provide details about the advance of Ukrainian troops.

On the occasion of the Day of Missile Troops and Artillery, the president also emphasized that Ukrainian artillery has become the strongest in Europe and one of the strongest in the world.

“This will always be the case. Despite the physical advantage of the enemy’s artillery – simply quantitative – our soldiers provide better results. The advantage of our artillerymen is qualitative – skill, intelligence, faith in themselves and in our country,” Zelenskyy said.