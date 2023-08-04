Russia attempts to weaken Ukraine through drone and missile strikes due to failures on the battlefield – Estonian Intel

The intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces says Russia launches drone and missile attacks on Ukraine because its troops aren’t able to break the Ukrainian defense on the front lines.

With the strikes, the aggressor country attempts to weaken Ukraine’s economy and terrorize the population, according to ERR.

Over the past week, Russian forces have attacked the Kupiansk – Svatove – Kremenna frontline and areas near Bakhmut and the Donetsk – Avdiivka frontline. However, they have achieved little success.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved limited success near Bakhmut and in the southern areas near Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Velika Novoselivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Additionally, Ukrainians continue to target significant logistical facilities of the Russian troops to disrupt the supply of frontline units, the intelligence says.