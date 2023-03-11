28,000 Ukrainians voluntarily join Offensive Guard to take part in upcoming counteroffensive

Offensive Guard

A Ukrainian volunteer of the newly formed Offensive Guard of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Credit: Guardiya Nastupu/Telegram 

Ukrainians continue joining Ukraine’s Armed Forces to repel the Russian invasion. According to Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, thousands of volunteers submitted applications to join the assault brigades of the newly formed Offensive Guard.

“We have already accepted 28,000 applications from volunteers,” Ihor Klymenko confirmed. “Of course, not everyone gets into these newly formed brigades, because the requirements are tough enough. We have already started the training of almost all units on the training grounds of our country,” Klymenko added.

On 2 February 2023, Ihor Klymenko announced that Ukraine’s Armed Forces started to form eight assault bridges for the Offensive Guard to strengthen the country’s defense and liberate the occupied territories.

