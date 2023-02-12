Ukraine receives 15,000 applications for new Offensive Guard as war rages on

Ukrainians continue voluntarily enlisting in the Army to repel Russian aggression. According to Mariana Reva, the spokesperson of Ukraine’s Ministry, as of 12 February, the newly formed Offensive Guard has received over 15,000 applications from the fighters to join its assault brigades.
On February 2, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, announced that the Ukrainian Army set up eight assault bridges for the Offensive Guard to strengthen the country’s defense and liberate the occupied territories.
