Ukraine has capability to attack Moscow: UAVs standing behind strikes on Russian airbases

The strategic airbase in Dyagilevo, Russia. The aftermath of the drone attack as of 5 December 2022. Photo taken from social media

The Russian airfields in Dyagilevo and Engels have become the most distant targets hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the nine-month-long war.

The Ukrainian strikes on the Russian rear more than 700 km from Ukraine make military experts all over the world wonder what weaponry stands behind such brazen attacks. Whatever weapon has been used, it is definitely a game changer in the war. Ukraine’s ability to reach targets within the operating range of around 1000 km means that the Russian capital Moscow can now be hit from Ukrainian territory.

Back in November 2022, Ukraine’s state defense corporation Ukroboronprom reported it was at the final stage of production of new Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying 75 kg of explosives with an operating range of around 1000 km. Currently, the production of these UAVs is one of the most mysterious projects of the Ukrainian arms industry. It is highly likely Ukraine may have employed its newly produced UAVs to hit the Russian strategic airbases on 5 December 2022.

On the other hand, Ukraine might as well have chosen another path by adapting old Soviet UAVS to modern needs. The Ukrainian OSINT group Defense Express asserts that the modernization of Tu-143 and Tu-141, Soviet-era armed drones designed back in the 1970s and 1980s, seems to be a reasonable and cheap decision for Ukraine today. Both of these drones have jet engines and can fly at a low altitude (up to 10 meters high) with a transonic speed of 950-1100 km/h. The operating range of Tu-143 is 200 km, while Tu-141 can reach targets within a much bigger range. There have been an unknown quantity of such drones in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2014.

Russian military bloggers speculate that the Ukrainian Armed Forces already used Tu-143 unmanned vehicles as kamikaze drones to hit the airfield in Millerovo (Rostov Oblast, western Russia) in October 2022. With an operating range of about 1000 kilometers, the strikes at the Russian strategic airbases in Dyagilevo (more than 400 km from Ukraine) and Engels (more than 700 km from the Russo-Ukrainian border) would have been well within the capacity of the old Soviet drones Tu-141.

The surveillance camera footage that recorded the attack on the Russian strategic airbase in Engels on 5 December certainly provides food for thought. The camera was installed in the apartment building located within 5,5 km from the airfield. A distinct sound of a flying object can be retrieved from the audio. Just some 25 seconds after the sound kicks in, the explosion at the airfield can be heard.

Although the exact trajectory of the mysterious flying object that hit the Russian bomber aircraft at the airbase in Engels is unknown, based on the distance between the airfield and the apartment building where the surveillance camera is installed, one can calculate what the approximate speed of the unmanned aerial vehicle was. Whatever hit the Russian bomber aircraft at the airfield in Engels, it reached the speed of 220 m/s or 792 km/h just before the strike. Therefore, such a flying object might have had a jet engine, moved at high speed and at a low altitude.

Despite the fact that it is not clear what armed drones (or missiles) Ukraine employed to attack the Russian airfields on 5 December, the ability of the Ukrainian forces to strike within the operating range of 1000 km has a strategic impact on the Russo-Ukrainian war. Before these long-range drones strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, only Russia could hit targets this deep in the enemy’s rear, including Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. From now on, Ukraine is able to attack the Russian capital Moscow. Whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces would resort to such an option is unclear. However, the very possibility of a devastating strike at the military infrastructure in Moscow as a retaliation for the Russian missile attacks on the critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine might have a sobering effect on Russia’s leadership.

