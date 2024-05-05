Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Returning Russians contribute up to 1/3 of Russian GDP growth – Bloomberg

Estimates suggest that around 1 million people left Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, but the Kremlin claims that half of those who fled have already returned.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
05/05/2024
1 minute read
Returning Russians contribute up to 1/3 of Russian GDP growth - Bloomberg
Dramatic sky over the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. St. Basil’s Cathedral and the Kremlin. Photo: Depositphotos
Returning Russians contribute up to 1/3 of Russian GDP growth – Bloomberg

A significant number of Russians who fled the country following the invasion of Ukraine have now returned, contributing to a 3.6% growth in Russia’s GDP in 2023, according to Bloomberg. This reverse migration has likely added between one-fifth and one-third to Russia’s annual economic growth. 

The homecoming has not only provided an economic boost but also delivered a propaganda victory for President Vladimir Putin.

Estimates suggest that around one million people initially left Russia, but the Kremlin claims that half of those who fled have already returned. Data from relocation companies and host countries seem to support this assertion, with one Moscow-based firm reporting that 40-45% of those who left in 2022 have come back.

Russia’s efforts to attract much-needed specialists have resulted in better opportunities and working conditions for some returnees compared to the pre-war period. However, difficulties in extending residence permits, transferring work and money abroad, and tightening immigration rules in host countries have also contributed to the repatriation trend.

A study by political scientists at the European University Institute in Florence found that only 41% of Russian migrants consider their status stable or somewhat stable in their host societies, suggesting that the repatriation process is likely to continue. As more Russians return home, their presence is expected to further strengthen the economy and provide domestic support for the government, despite the ongoing war and international sanctions.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here