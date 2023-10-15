Biden to push Israel, Ukraine aid package over $2 billion

US President Joe Biden’s administration plans to ask Congress for more than $2 billion in assistance for Ukraine and Israel, according to US national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

In an interview with CBS, Sullivan said the US continues providing Ukraine with critically important weapons to repel Russian attacks.

“But we need Congress to act. And the President has made clear that he is going to go to Congress with a package of funding for Ukraine as well as continued support for Israel,” Sullivan stated.

Sullivan indicated intensive engagement with Congress could come this week as the administration works on the aid package and seeks bipartisan backing. When asked if the amount totals $2 billion, combining aid for Ukraine, Israel, border protection, and Taiwan support, he replied the sum would be “significantly higher.”

“But it will, as I said, certainly include the necessary military equipment to defend freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in Ukraine and to help Israel defend itself as it fights its terrorist foes.” the advisor added.

Earlier media reports said Biden would unveil his request for supplemental Ukraine and Israel funding next week.

