Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Biden to push Israel, Ukraine aid package over $2 billion

“But we need Congress to act. And the President has made clear that he is going to go to Congress with a package of funding for Ukraine as well as continued support for Israel,” Jake Sullivan stated.
byIryna Voichuk
15/10/2023
1 minute read
Congress of the United States.
Congress of the United States. Photo: President.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

US President Joe Biden’s administration plans to ask Congress for more than $2 billion in assistance for Ukraine and Israel, according to US national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

In an interview with CBS, Sullivan said the US continues providing Ukraine with critically important weapons to repel Russian attacks.

“But we need Congress to act. And the President has made clear that he is going to go to Congress with a package of funding for Ukraine as well as continued support for Israel,” Sullivan stated.

Sullivan indicated intensive engagement with Congress could come this week as the administration works on the aid package and seeks bipartisan backing. When asked if the amount totals $2 billion, combining aid for Ukraine, Israel, border protection, and Taiwan support, he replied the sum would be “significantly higher.”

“But it will, as I said, certainly include the necessary military equipment to defend freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in Ukraine and to help Israel defend itself as it fights its terrorist foes.” the advisor added.

Earlier media reports said Biden would unveil his request for supplemental Ukraine and Israel funding next week.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts