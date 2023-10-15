Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Resistance center: Russians fail to erode Ukrainian identity in occupied territories

In the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, around 73% of residents hold negative views toward the occupying regime and actively avoid obtaining Russian passports, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported.
byIryna Voichuk
15/10/2023
1 minute read
A man unfurled a Ukrainian flag bearing the inscription ‘Mariupol is Ukraine’ in the city of Mariupol, which is currently occupied by Russia. Credit: Mariupol City Council
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

According to Ukraine’s National Resistance Center, information obtained from partisans operating in Russian-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine reveals continued pro-Ukrainian attitudes among much of the local population.

In the occupied city of Mariupol, around 73% of residents harbor negative views toward the occupying regime and are trying to avoid getting Russian passports, the resistance network said.

Ukrainian songs flood YouTube charts as Russian influence wanes

This resistance has reportedly prompted Russian occupation forces and the puppet administration in occupied Donetsk to intensify their authoritarian policing and crackdowns on locals.

By maintaining contacts with Ukrainian partisans behind enemy lines, the Resistance Center is able to gather valuable intelligence on public sentiment and the repressive governance tactics of the occupation authorities. The persistence of pro-Ukrainian resistance, even in areas under tight Russian control, underscores the failure to erase Ukrainian identity.

Earlier, the center reported, that Russian troops were taking Ukrainian teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to military camps to “re-educate” and to encourage them to join the armed forces.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts