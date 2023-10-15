Mines kill two, injure three in one day, children among victims

A series of landmine explosions across Ukraine on 15 October led to child casualties, underscoring the lingering dangers of unexploded ordnance in several oblasts of the country.

In the Mykolaiv Oblast, a 14-year-old boy was killed and his 12-year-old friend injured when they triggered a mine blast while playing in a field near their village, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported. He said the children were in an area that saw heavy fighting earlier in the war.

In the Chernihiv Oblast, a man was killed and another injured from an explosion in a wooded area, Viacheslav Chaus, head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

In the Izium district of the Kharkiv Oblast, a 14-year-old boy suffered injuries after an explosion and was hospitalized for treatment, Oheh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration, said.

Klymenko pointed out that since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, 248 people have been killed and 525 injured from unexploded ordnance. The indiscriminate use of landmines and cluster munitions by Russian forces continues to endanger Ukrainian civilians, officials say.

Read also: