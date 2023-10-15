Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Mines kill two, injure three in one day, children among victims

On 15 October, two people died, including a 14-year-old boy, and three were injured, including two children, in mine explosions in three oblasts of Ukraine.
byIryna Voichuk
15/10/2023
1 minute read
Credit: Ukraine’s SES
A series of landmine explosions across Ukraine on 15 October led to child casualties, underscoring the lingering dangers of unexploded ordnance in several oblasts of the country.

In the Mykolaiv Oblast, a 14-year-old boy was killed and his 12-year-old friend injured when they triggered a mine blast while playing in a field near their village, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported. He said the children were in an area that saw heavy fighting earlier in the war.

Ukraine’s demining efforts paves way for new capabilities in humanitarian clearance

In the Chernihiv Oblast, a man was killed and another injured from an explosion in a wooded area, Viacheslav Chaus, head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

In the Izium district of the Kharkiv Oblast, a 14-year-old boy suffered injuries after an explosion and was hospitalized for treatment, Oheh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration, said.

PM Shmyhal at Demine Ukraine Forum: $37 bn and 10,000 deminers needed for Ukrainian mine cleanup

Klymenko pointed out that since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, 248 people have been killed and 525 injured from unexploded ordnance. The indiscriminate use of landmines and cluster munitions by Russian forces continues to endanger Ukrainian civilians, officials say.

