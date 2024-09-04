Scholz: Germany orders 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine

Bloomberg reports that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed an order for additional IRIS-T air defense systems for the Bundeswehr and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Bloomberg, the announcement was made on 4 September during Scholz’s visit to a military base near Kiel.

Some Ukrainian allies announced military support recently due to allegedly Russian intensifying attacks on Ukrainian critical and civilian infrastructure, which caused casualties and power outages.

Scholz said that Germany will procure six IRIS-T systems for its armed forces, which he said would “play a key role in strengthening the European Sky Shield air defense initiative,” which involves 21 countries.

Scholz announced an order of 17 IRIS-T systems for Ukraine. DPA news agency specifies that this includes eight medium-range (SLM) and nine short-range (SLS) systems. Four SLM and three SLS systems are already operating in Ukraine.

“These systems have helped shoot down more than 250 Russian missiles, drones, and UAVs, saving many lives,” Scholz said.

He promised that four additional systems – two each of medium and short-range – would be delivered by the end of this year, with the rest following next year.

A German government official said that by 2026, Ukraine will receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany: 12 medium-range and 12 short-range. Reuters had previously reported on the supply of IRIS SLM-T systems.

The announcement follows Berlin’s confirmation last month of the delivery of a short-range IRIS-T air defense system to Kyiv.

Norway and the UK also announced on 3 September that they will send additional military support, including air defense systems and ammunition shells.

