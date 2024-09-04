Protector unmanned ground vehicle showcased by Ukrainian defense firm

The Ukrainian private defense company “Ukrainian Armor” presented its new Protector unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) at the MSPO 2024 international defense exhibition in Kielce, Poland, Militarnyi reports.

The company is known for its bulletproof vests and Varta 2 and Novator, MRAP-type armored personnel carriers. The Protector remotely controlled ground platform is a new addition to the company’s portfolio. The battlefield in Ukraine is dominated by aerial drones, however, the land drones are also becoming increasingly common.

According to the company’s CEO Vladyslav Belbas, the Protector UGV was developed based on feedback from military personnel operating ground-based unmanned platforms on the frontlines.

“Working on this completely new development for our company, we analyzed the experience of the military who are on the line of combat and work with ground-based unmanned platforms,” Belbas said.

The Protector UGV has a weight of up to 4,000 kg and is powered by a 190 hp engine, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 60 km/h. It offers ballistic protection up to STANAG 4569 level 1. This standard for armored vehicles requires protection from firearms firing 7.62mm NATO and 5.56mm NATO rounds at 30 meters.

Belbas said the Protector is primarily positioned as a logistics platform, but can also be used for reconnaissance, as a platform to transport and launch drones, for medical evacuation, and for delivering cargo and ammunition. He added that the UGV can potentially be equipped with armaments to engage armored vehicles or enemy personnel.

The company highlighted the Protector’s long-range communication capabilities of over 15 km, as well as its integration with the ICoMWare situational awareness system, enabling comprehensive battlefield application.

