Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Protector unmanned ground vehicle showcased by Ukrainian defense firm

Kyiv-based firm Ukrainian Armor presented its new Protector uncrewed ground vehicle at an exhibition in Poland. The logistics drone can also be used for reconnaissance, launching UAVs, and be equipped with armaments.
byYuri Zoria
04/09/2024
2 minute read
protector unmanned ground vehicle showcased ukrainian defense firm platform september 2024 armor equipment options
Protector unmanned ground platform. September 2024. Photo: Ukrainian Armor
Protector unmanned ground vehicle showcased by Ukrainian defense firm

The Ukrainian private defense company “Ukrainian Armor” presented its new Protector unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) at the MSPO 2024 international defense exhibition in Kielce, Poland, Militarnyi reports.

The company is known for its bulletproof vests and Varta 2 and Novator, MRAP-type armored personnel carriers. The Protector remotely controlled ground platform is a new addition to the company’s portfolio. The battlefield in Ukraine is dominated by aerial drones, however, the land drones are also becoming increasingly common. 

According to the company’s CEO Vladyslav Belbas, the Protector UGV was developed based on feedback from military personnel operating ground-based unmanned platforms on the frontlines.

“Working on this completely new development for our company, we analyzed the experience of the military who are on the line of combat and work with ground-based unmanned platforms,” Belbas said.

The Protector UGV has a weight of up to 4,000 kg and is powered by a 190 hp engine, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 60 km/h. It offers ballistic protection up to STANAG 4569 level 1. This standard for armored vehicles requires protection from firearms firing 7.62mm NATO and 5.56mm NATO rounds at 30 meters.

Belbas said the Protector is primarily positioned as a logistics platform, but can also be used for reconnaissance, as a platform to transport and launch drones, for medical evacuation, and for delivering cargo and ammunition. He added that the UGV can potentially be equipped with armaments to engage armored vehicles or enemy personnel.

protector unmanned ground vehicle showcased ukrainian defense firm possible equipment options platform september 2024
Possible equipment options for the Protector unmanned ground platform. September 2024. Photo: Ukrainian Armor

The company highlighted the Protector’s long-range communication capabilities of over 15 km, as well as its integration with the ICoMWare situational awareness system, enabling comprehensive battlefield application.

Related:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts