ISW: Russian forces preparing breakthroughs in two Donetsk sectors

Russian military command has redeployed significant forces to the Toretsk direction from other sectors of the front, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian forces may be attempting to leverage these redeployments as part of a coordinated effort to eliminate the Ukrainian pocket southwest of Toretsk, which could facilitate advances toward Kostyantynivka from the south while simultaneously enveloping Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

Toretsk is important for Ukraine as a key frontline stronghold anchoring its defenses in Donetsk and safeguarding vital supply routes, while for Russia, capturing the city would help secure logistical corridors and advance its goal of controlling the Donetsk Oblast. The battles for Toretsk began on 18 June 2024, with Russian forces launching assaults on surrounding settlements before entering the city itself in August 2024.

According to the ISW, Russian military directed its forces to the sector for a new potential offensive. the elements of the 68th Army Corps and 58th Combined Arms Army have moved reportedly to bolster Russian offensive operations near Toretsk.

“A Russian milblogger claimed that elements of the Russian 39th Motorized Rifle Brigade participated in the advance and were attacking in the direction of Malynivka,” the ISW reported on 5 May.

The 39th Motorized Rifle Brigade, part of the 68th Army Corps and Eastern Military District, was first observed redeploying to the Toretsk direction in late March 2025 after previously operating in the Vuhledar and Kurakhove directions.

Elements of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division from the 58th Combined Arms Army are reportedly attacking in Stara Mykolaivka and Oleksandropil while conducting clearing operations near Kalynove, all southwest of Toretsk.

The ISW said that this division has operated in the Zaporizhzhia direction since at least summer 2023 and is “likely currently split between the Zaporizhzhia and Toretsk directions.”

This pattern of reinforcement from multiple frontline sectors suggests the Russian military command considers the Toretsk area a priority. The Russian military had previously reinforced operations southwest of Toretsk with elements of the 150th and 20th motorized rifle divisions in early 2025.

A Russian military blogger speculated on 4 May that attacks near Nova Poltavka are part of a long-term Russian strategy to advance toward Myrnohrad and envelop both Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk from east and west.

The ISW reported that Russian forces re-intensified operations in mid-March 2025 aimed at enveloping Pokrovsk and seizing Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad but have made no significant advances since late Fall 2024, partially due to Ukrainian counterattacks and drone operations.

Read also: