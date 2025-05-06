Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

12 emergency zones, bunkers, and blackout plans: Britain quietly prepares for Russian attack

byOlena Mukhina
06/05/2025
3 minute read
Evans shelter section at Clapham South deep level shelter in the UK. Source: London Transport Museum/Planet News
12 emergency zones, bunkers, and blackout plans: Britain quietly prepares for Russian attack

The UK government is quietly bracing for the unthinkable: a direct attack by Russia. According to The Telegraph, British officials have been instructed to overhaul decades-old emergency protocols and develop a new national defense strategy to counter threats ranging from cyberattacks to full-scale nuclear war.

This move comes after repeated Kremlin warnings of retaliation against Britain for its staunch support of Ukraine—a commitment that may soon involve sending British troops to Ukrainian soil.

Classified documents detail multiple crisis scenarios, including missile strikes and nuclear escalation. One of the more dramatic measures would see the UK provisionally split into 12 emergency zones, each managed by ministers, military commanders, and judges to coordinate the national response.

Protecting critical infrastructure is a top priority: gas terminals, nuclear power plants, undersea internet cables, and transportation hubs are all seen as vulnerable targets. In worst-case scenarios, the government would be relocated to underground bunkers.

The comprehensive protection plan also includes stockpiling food, restricting communications access, and even evacuating national art treasures to Scotland. The BBC has reportedly been tasked with broadcasting survival instructions should disaster strike.

Meanwhile, UK defense officials are exploring the development of a modern missile shield and discussing a rise in defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.

The preparations reflect a growing sense of anxiety in the West. A recent poll published by The Guardian reveals that a significant portion of Europeans and Americans believe a third world war is looming. Between 41% and 55% of respondents in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain say such a war is “very” or “fairly” likely within the next decade, a view shared by 45% of Americans.

The majority, 68% to 76%, expect nuclear weapons would be used in such a conflict, and up to 73% believe the death toll could surpass that of World War II. Up to 44% fear such a war could wipe out most of humanity.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts