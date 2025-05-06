EU prepares sanctions against Russia for using tear gas as weapon in Ukraine

The European Union Council has prepared new sanctions regulations that will officially accuse Russia of using CS tear gas on the battlefield in Ukraine as a method of warfare, the investigative project “Systema” of the Current Time TV channel and Radio Liberty reported on 6 May.

“Given the seriousness of the situation and Russia’s lack of credible explanation regarding its extensively documented use of tear gas agents, the European Union calls on the OPCW for timely attribution of the established use of such substances as a method of warfare,” the document said.

The sanctions decision cited reports from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) published at Ukraine’s request in November 2024 and February 2025. These reports examine incidents of gas use near the villages of Maryivka and Illinka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during 2024.

OPCW experts have provided evidence of CS gas traces following Russian attacks. The evidence includes soil and water analysis, military interviews, and photos of RG-Vo hand grenade casings (from the Russian “manual grenade – poisonous substance”). According to the investigation project, these are Russian-manufactured grenades that Russian propagandist channel RT showed being used by Russian military forces in 2024.

The EU sanctions list will include Russia’s Ministry of Defense Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, along with the 27th and 33rd scientific centers linked to the development and use of chemical agents.

CS gas, also known as “Siren,” causes severe irritation to eyes, skin, and respiratory tract, leading to suffocation and disorientation. While formally classified as a non-lethal riot control agent used by police in many countries, EU officials note that using such substances as weapons is prohibited under Article 1 of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, capsules containing this gas have been found not only in grenades but also inside “Shahed” drones.

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on 14 April that Russian forces intensified their use of poisonous gas ammunition at the frontline, which could reportedly lead to fatal consequences.

The United States previously imposed sanctions on Russia for using chemical weapons in its war against Ukraine, specifically related to the use of chloropicrin, a more toxic form of tear gas. In 2025, the European Union placed restrictions on Russia’s use of dual-use goods that could be used to manufacture this substance.

This is one of three restrictive measures packages the EU plans to approve in the coming days. Two other packages will address Russian cyberattacks and destabilization campaigns in Europe. A 17th sanctions package related to Russia’s war in Ukraine is planned to follow these measures.

