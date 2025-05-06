Trump on Putin’s 3-day truce: “Not sound like much, but it’s a lot”

US President Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine, characterizing the brief truce as a significant step toward peace negotiations.

“As you know, President Putin just announced a three-day ceasefire, which doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a lot, if you know where we started from,” Trump told reporters at the White House on 5 May.

The Russian leader announced a “humanitarian truce” from 7-9 May, coinciding with Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations. Putin’s offer falls short of Kyiv and Washington’s calls for a complete 30-day ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Putin’s announcement as a “theatrical performance” rather than a serious move toward peace.

Trump explained his view that conditions are favorable for a settlement. “I think Russia, with the price of oil right now, oil’s gone down, I think we’re in a good position to settle,” he said.

Days before Putin’s announcement, Trump voiced frustration with Russia’s cooperation in peace talks. “He’s just tapping me along,” Trump wrote on social media on 26 April. He threatened further sanctions against Russia.

Putin announced his three-day truce proposal two days after Trump’s criticism. This followed a pattern. Putin called for an Easter truce earlier this year when Trump threatened to abandon peace talks. Many world leaders called that earlier truce a media stunt aimed at Trump.

Ukraine reportedly accused Russia of breaking its Easter ceasefire almost 3,000 times within just 30 hours.

Ukraine has been willing to begin a full 30-day ceasefire since early March when the US first proposed an interim truce. Kyiv’s only requirement is that Moscow follow the same terms. Russia has refused a full ceasefire unless Ukraine refuses all foreign military aid, gives up territory.

Read also: