Russia suspends flights in multiple cities, claiming to have downed 105 Ukrainian drones

In Podolsk, a Russian air defense missile became stuck in a residential building. In Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast, downed drone wreckage fell on a playground, setting a slide ablaze.
by Yuri Zoria
06/05/2025
Russian anti-air missile stuck in a residential building in Podolsk, Moscow Oblast, overnight on 6 May 2025. Photos: Telegram/Astra
Russia suspends flights in multiple cities, claiming to have downed 105 Ukrainian drones

Overnight on 6 May, Russia suspended flight operations at airports in Moscow, Kaluga, Volgograd, Saratov, Samara, and other cities due to what it called a large-scale overnight drone attack. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that a total of 105 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across 13 regions over the past night.

This comes amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. This drone assault occurred just days before a planned military parade in Moscow. Ukrainian drones have been targeting Moscow for the second consecutive night. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire on 8-10 May to secure his VE Day parade from Ukrainian attacks, but Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Putin’s offer as inadequate, calling for a minimum 30-day cessation to “give diplomacy a real chance.”

According to Russian state media and officials, air traffic was affected in numerous cities, with four Moscow airports enforcing temporary restrictions. TASS, citing the Federal Air Transport Agency, confirmed that flight operations were halted in Kaluga, Volgograd, and Saratov. Although Moscow’s main Sheremetyevo airport remained largely operational, at least 10 flights heading to Moscow were rerouted to Nizhny Novgorod and Saint Petersburg.

InformNapalm: FSB allegedly preparing false flag terror attacks during 9 May parades to blame Ukraine

Moscow mayor states drones downed, no casualties

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that at least 19 drones were shot down over the capital. He stated that debris fell near a residential nine-story building and on a major avenue, but no casualties or damage were reported.

Russian air defenses hit residential high-rise, cause playground fire 

In Podolsk, Moscow Oblast, a Russian air defense missile became lodged in a residential building, failing to detonate, local Telegram channels reported. The missile was later removed. In Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast, downed drone debris reportedly set fire to a children’s playground slide. Russian Telegram channel Astra cited local residents saying the strike occurred around 1:00 and confirmed no injuries. Governor Alexander Gusev claimed 18 drones were intercepted in six municipalities across Voronezh Oblast.

Drones allegedly intercepted in multiple regions

Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated that between 21:00 on 5 May and 4:00 on 6 May, of the 105 drones claimed to be intercepted, 32 were over Bryansk Oblast, 22 over Voronezh, 19 over Moscow, 10 over Penza, and 9 over Kaluga. Six were intercepted in Belgorod, two each in Lipetsk and Samara, and one each in Vladimir, Kursk, and Rostov oblasts.

 

